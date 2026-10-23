Broncos' Davis Webb: Bo Nix 'ready to go on a little run' after early season struggles

The Broncos rank 31st in yards per game (252.2) and yards per play (4.4) while sitting 28th in pass yards per game (168.0). An inability to stay on the field (30th in third-down rate at 31.6%) and a lack of a run game have led to some of Nix’s struggles.

Denver averages just 5.3 pass yards per attempt (29th) and 3.4 yards per carry (30th) in 2026, the only team averaging fewer than 5.5 pass YPA and 3.5 YPC, per NFL Research.

Nix has brushed aside questions about how much his ankle injury has affected his play to open the season. The QB has emphasized that the Broncos keep winning despite his play, including back-to-back wins over the Chargers and Seahawks, games in which Nix threw for fewer than 125 yards in each (230 total passing yards over two games).

Webb compared Nix to Trevor Lawrence’s 2025 season, in which the Jacksonville Jaguars QB started slow under Liam Coen but finished hot.

“I think Trevor Lawrence did something similar last year,” Webb said, "and he had a great end to his campaign last year and it’s kicking into this year. He’s doing a great job, and hopefully Bo can follow that trend.”

Nix has a shot to get back on track this week against an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks 31st in points allowed (29.7), 30th in yards per play (6.0) and 23rd in yards per game (350.5).

If the QB struggles in the desert, the heat will ramp up in Denver.