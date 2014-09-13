Broncos' D prepping for heavy dose of Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles had just 11 touches in the Kansas City Chiefs' demoralizing loss to the Tennessee Titans in the season opener.
Over the previous two regular seasons, Charles has averaged a shade under 21 touches per game. Given the disparity from Week 1, the Denver Broncos' defense is bracing for a heavy dose of Charles on Sunday.
"We definitely know they're going to have a heavy game plan for Jamaal," said Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, per the Broncos' official team website.
Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton added that when one of the best runners in the NFL gets only seven carries one week it "puts up red flags" for the next opponent.
"...when you've got a top-tier guy getting seven (carries), something's not right," added Knighton. "So he'll definitely get a lot of touches this week."
The weak, shredded Chiefs' offensive line is one large impediment to Charles production this season. Even with the return of Dwayne Bowe, Andy Reid knows Charles is his best offensive player. Despite a depleted line, the Chiefs should force-feed the back the ball Sunday -- it's their best and only chance of upsetting Peyton Manning and the Broncos.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the Steelers-Ravens game and previews the other 15 games in Week 2.