Broncos' D batters Tom Brady, lifts Manning to Super Bowl

Brady is, notwithstanding Sunday's 20-18 defeat to the Broncos, a resilient, tough and ultra-clutch competitor who will go down as one of the very best ever to have spun it. And even while falling short in an epic duel against a fellow living legend -- and serving up a pair of costly interceptions to the NFL's No. 1 defense, along with a pivotal pick on a two-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining -- Brady saved a pair of signature moments for the thrilling climax. First, he would convert the fourth-and-10 from midfield: After delivering a gorgeous, towering spiral down the middle of the field, Brady watched All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski outmuscle two Broncos defensive backs for a 40-yard catch that knocked the wind out of 77,112 fans and kept the defending Super Bowl champions alive.