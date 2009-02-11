Broncos cut three backup RBs, two other reserves

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos, who finished last season thin at running back because of injuries, released three players at that position Wednesday.
P.J. Pope, who started in a Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills but left with a hamstring injury, was cut, as were fellow running backs Alex Haynes and Anthony Alridge. Haynes didn't play in a game last season, and Alridge, a rookie, spent the year on injured reserve after hurting his left foot during the preseason.
Russell, a six-year pro who also has seen time with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, played in two games but didn't have a catch.
