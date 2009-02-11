Broncos cut three backup RBs, two other reserves

Published: Feb 11, 2009 at 10:13 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos, who finished last season thin at running back because of injuries, released three players at that position Wednesday.

P.J. Pope, who started in a Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills but left with a hamstring injury, was cut, as were fellow running backs Alex Haynes and Anthony Alridge. Haynes didn't play in a game last season, and Alridge, a rookie, spent the year on injured reserve after hurting his left foot during the preseason.

The Broncos also released tight end Chad Mustard and wide receiver Cliff Russell.

Mustard returned to the Broncos in November following an injury to tight end Nate Jackson. It was his 11th pro contract and his sixth stint with the Broncos.

Russell, a six-year pro who also has seen time with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, played in two games but didn't have a catch.

