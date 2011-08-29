Broncos cut CB Jones, who started 16 games in 2010

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have released veteran cornerback Nate Jones and waived six other players.
Jones, an eighth-year pro, played in all 16 games for the Broncos last season, including three starts, and had 43 tackles.
He played four years with the Dallas Cowboys and two with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Broncos last season.
The Broncos waived third-year players defensive end David Veikune and guard Shawn Murphy, and second-year pro Braxton Kelley, a middle linebacker.
Also waived were three undrafted rookies: running back C.J. Gable of USC, linebacker Deron Mayo of Old Dominion and tackle Curt Porter of Jacksonville State.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press