Broncos crush Cowboys in final preseason matchup

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brock Osweiler led four scoring drives in the final tuneup for his third season as Peyton Manning's backup, and the Denver Broncos beat Dallas 27-3 Thursday night.
With Manning and Dallas' Tony Romo watching in uniform from the sidelines, Osweiler played an efficient three quarters, directing three possessions that ended in rushing touchdowns.
Romo's backup Brandon Weeden came out before halftime of his second ragged game in four preseason outings. He threw an interception that led to Denver's first touchdown.
The Cowboys (0-4) missed the playoffs three of the other four times they didn't win in the preseason.
