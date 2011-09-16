Broncos could be out four starters Sunday vs. Cincinnati

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 08:58 AM

As if the Denver Broncos needed any more drama heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it now appears that as many as four key players could miss the Broncos' second home game of the season.

The Broncos listed wideout Brandon Lloyd (groin), cornerback Champ Bailey (hamstring), defensive end Elvis Dumervil (shoulder) and running back Knowshon Moreno (hamstring) questionable for Sunday. Only Lloyd returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis.

This latest development was a fitting conclusion to a turbulent week in Denver that included news of a fan-driven billboard calling for Tim Tebow to start, tweets from team executive John Elway and coach John Fox's complete dismissal of any quarterback controversy. 

If Lloyd and Moreno are unable to go against the upstart Bengals, who scored a Week 1 win at Cleveland, there will be even more pressure on Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton to perform -- and perform well.

The Bengals listed defensive end Robert Geathers (shoulder) and safety Taylor Mays (knee) doubtful, while quarterback Andy Dalton (right wrist) is probable for Sunday's game.

For a complete breakdown on all the latest injuries throughout the league, go to NFL.com's Injury Report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston donates $50K to Hurricane Ida relief in New Orleans

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is donating $50,000 to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana to help those in the New Orleans area that were impacted by Hurricane Ida, he announced through his Dream Forever Foundation.
news

RB Index, Week 4: Three potential trade partners for Colts' Marlon Mack 

With the Colts and Marlon Mack mutually agreeing to seek a trade, Maurice Jones-Drew reveals three potential trade partners for the fifth-year back. Plus, Saquon Barkley enters the top 15 rankings for the first time this season.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Antonio Brown off COVID list ahead of return to New England

Antonio Brown is back in action for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay on Thursday announced it activated the veteran receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Shanahan: Lance is 49ers' backup, Garoppolo 'playing very well' through three weeks

Trey Lance is QB2. Trey Lance is QB2. Repeat it as many times as necessary to make sure it sticks. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan would likely prefer you do that instead of asking another question about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo's job security, whether directly or indirectly.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW