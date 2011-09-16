Broncos could be out four starters Sunday vs. Cincinnati

As if the Denver Broncos needed any more drama heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it now appears that as many as four key players could miss the Broncos' second home game of the season.
The Broncos listed wideout Brandon Lloyd (groin), cornerback Champ Bailey (hamstring), defensive end Elvis Dumervil (shoulder) and running back Knowshon Moreno (hamstring) questionable for Sunday. Only Lloyd returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis.
This latest development was a fitting conclusion to a turbulent week in Denver that included news of a fan-driven billboard calling for Tim Tebow to start, tweets from team executive John Elway and coach John Fox's complete dismissal of any quarterback controversy.
If Lloyd and Moreno are unable to go against the upstart Bengals, who scored a Week 1 win at Cleveland, there will be even more pressure on Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton to perform -- and perform well.
The Bengals listed defensive end Robert Geathers (shoulder) and safety Taylor Mays (knee) doubtful, while quarterback Andy Dalton (right wrist) is probable for Sunday's game.
