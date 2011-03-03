Broncos continue roster cuts with D-linemen Williams, Bannan

The Denver Broncos continued revamping their roster Thursday by releasing veteran defensive linemen Justin Bannan and Jamal Williams.
Both players were big additions to former coach Josh McDaniels' 3-4 defense last summer. But the Broncos are going back to a 4-3 scheme under new coach John Fox, and the team saved $1.5 million in bonus payments by cutting Bannan and Williams loose.
Williams, who turns 35 this year, was due $1 million next week and $4.2 million next season. Bannan was due $500,000 next week and $3.5 million next season.
The moves came one day after the Broncos cut nine-year veteran tight end Daniel Graham, who was due a $1 million roster bonus Thursday. Graham and Bannan both starred at the nearby University of Colorado.
While Denver trimmed their defensive line in two spots, they ensured another part of the unit stayed put. The team announced on Thursday that Kevin Vickerson has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, keeping the 28-year-old off the free-agent market.
The specifics of the deal were not revealed.
Vickerson had his best season in 2010, playing in 15 games and finishing with 42 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.