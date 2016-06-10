Broncos continue contract talks with Sanders, Marshall

Contract talks with Von Millerhit a roadblock this week, so the Denver Broncos are focusing on locking down two other key players.
John Elway noted last week that contract talks with receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Brandon Marshallare ongoing. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos and Sanders' camp recently exchanged contract proposals.
Sanders will be the bigger of the two contracts. After Allen Hurns got $10 million per year from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sanders and the Chargers' Keenan Allenare primed for big paydays as second-tier pass-catching stars -- just below the likes of franchise-tagged level of Dez Bryant, Julio Jones and Demaryius Thomas.
After being a bit player in four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders exploded in Denver. In two years with the Broncos, Sanders has averaged 88.5 catches, 1,269.5 receiving yards and 7.5 touchdowns.
"I don't want to go anywhere," Sanders said. "I've expressed that to (general manager John) Elway. It's all about just getting the right number. I pray that they do come to the right number. I think I've given my heart to this city. I've never left anything on the field."
Expect a deal with Marshall to come about in short order. A restricted free agent, Marshall has until Wednesday to sign his $2.553 million tender or a new contract, otherwise his deal could be reduced to a 10 percent raise from his previous salary, per Klis. As you know, deadlines spur action.
So, as we wait for the July 15 deadline to force action on Miller's eventual massive deal, Elway is keeping busy with other negotiations.