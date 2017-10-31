Around the NFL

Broncos considering QB change amid three-game skid

Published: Oct 31, 2017 at 03:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following another poor outing from Trevor Siemian, the Denver Broncos could make a move under center.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Broncos are mulling a QB change, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added Brock Osweiler could get the first crack since Paxton Lynch has practiced just three times after sitting out the start of the season with a shoulder injury.

Broncos executive VP John Elway confirmed Rapoport's report during a Tuesday radio spot, saying they're currently evaluating the position and expect to have a decision in the next few days. Vance Joseph later told reporters that Lynch isn't in the mix for this Sunday as he's still coming back from injury.

Siemian has struggled to move the Broncos' offense during a three-game skid. The starter has thrown for fewer than 210 yards each of the last two weeks while tossing one touchdown to four interceptions in that span.

Coach Vance Joseph stuck with Siemian during Monday nights debacle, in which the former seventh-round pick completed 52.8 percent of his passes for 198 yards, one TD and three INTs. The Broncos offense has averaged 9.6 points over the past three games, including a Week 7 shutout.

One likely reason Joseph stuck with Siemian on Monday night instead of moving to Osweiler was his lack of mobility. Behind the Broncos' porous offensive line, a statue like Osweiler would get obliterated. Siemian, who is far more elusive than Brock, has been sacked 25 times through seven games this season. The offensive line woes aren't getting fixed this season.

The question is whether Joseph would have put in Lynch on Monday had he been healthy enough. The first-round pick boasts superior athleticism than either of the other two options. Given Siemian's play, it's clear that Lynch needs a shot to prove he's the long-term answer. The question when he'll be healthy enough.

Joseph said Tuesday that Lynch won't be considered to start Week 8 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given the Tuesday comments, the team sounds poised to make a switch from Siemian to Osweiler to try and find a boost under center. However, the immobile Osweiler behind a faulty offensive line versus a bulldozing Eagles defensive front might not alleviate the struggles.

