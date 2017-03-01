Broncos coach Vance Joseph confident in his young QBs

"We've got two young ones that we're happy with, that we think can be very good football players in this league," Elway said Wednesday. "I think when you start talking about another veteran quarterback, you don't just talk about next year. Everyone thinks we just talk about next year, but we don't. We talk about the impact that has two, three, four years down the line and how does that affect us now, and eventually once we get through all of those scenarios, make a decision and see what happens."