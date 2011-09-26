Broncos coach deflects criticism for not using Tebow for TDs

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 08:19 AM

Looking to take an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Denver Broncos turned to running back Willis McGahee three consecutive times from inside the Tennessee Titans' 2-yard line.

But McGahee came up short of the end zone all three times, the final failed attempt coming on fourth-and-goal from the 1. The Titans went on to rally for a 17-14 victory, leaving the Broncos to answer questions as to why they couldn't score from a scant 2 yards out, given coach John Fox's new run-first offense.

Mainly, reporters wanted to know just where Tim Tebow was during that series, considering the quarterback rushed for six touchdowns last season and won a Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida in large part because of his success as a punishing runner.

Fox seemed sensitive to the notion that Tebow should have been used as a goal-line option against the Titans.

"We had two touchdowns yesterday in the same situation -- we just needed three," Fox reminded reporters during his Monday news conference.

The Broncos did indeed score touchdowns in two previous goal-to-go scenarios, but both came via short passes from quarterback Kyle Orton.

Fox hinted that the Broncos have practiced certain goal-line packages that featured Tebow, and they were considered Sunday.

When asked if the fact that Fox kept Tebow on the bench indicated he didn't believe the quarterback could help the team in that situation, the coach bristled.

"I didn't say that," he said. "We just didn't choose (those packages)."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith remains grounded ahead of first start since 2017: 'I'm fresh, I'm ready'

A finger injury has sidelined Russell Wilson for at least next three weeks. With the star QB out of the lineup, Seahawks backup Geno Smith will be asked to keep Seattle afloat. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spoke with Smith ahead of Sunday's big game against the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW