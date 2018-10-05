Broncos' Chris Harris Jr. fights for the underdog

Chris Harris' first NFL signing bonus back in 2011 was for $2,000. In 2015, he signed a five-year deal that included a signing bonus 5,000 times greater than the one he received as a rookie. Leah says she regularly thinks about her mother-in-law, who worked two jobs and still set the course for her two children, making sure their beds were made, their grades were good and that there was an appreciation for what they did have. Leah says that while her three daughters may have more, she and her husband have talked about them having that same work ethic, and same example.