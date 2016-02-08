Around the NFL

Broncos' championship parade will be held Tuesday

Published: Feb 08, 2016 at 03:28 AM
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos claimed their third Super Bowl title Sunday after defeating the Carolina Panthers24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

The team and the City and County of Denver announced the Broncos' championship parade will be held Tuesday. The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and is slated to arrive at Civic Center Park in Denver at approximately 3 p.m. An hour-long rally will follow with appearances by the 2015 champions, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, among other guests.

Prior to the parade, the celebration will feature musical performances by Big Head Todd and The Monsters, 3OH!3 and Funkiphino.

For more information regarding the Broncos' celebration, click here.

