Broncos CB Bailey a game-time decision after missing five games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos honored cornerback Champ Bailey as their man of the year Friday. They hope he can be man of the day Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bailey's teammates selected him their 2008 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and they wouldn't mind if he celebrated by suiting up against the Chiefs. Bailey has missed five games with a groin injury and is a game-time decision for Sunday.
"I think I've progressed, but the thing is it's moving so slow. It's very frustrating but I've got to deal with it as it is," Bailey said.
Bailey suffered a slight groin tear in the Broncos' 41-7 loss at New England Oct. 20. Coming into this season, Bailey had not missed more than two consecutive games in his nine-year career.
Linebacker D.J. Williams, who sprained his left knee against Miami on Nov. 6, is doubtful for Sunday.
Williams practiced this week, but like Bailey, his activity was limited Thursday and Friday.
Middle linebacker Nate Webster, who missed the last four games with a sprained MCL in his left knee, practiced this week and is listed as probable.
