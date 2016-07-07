Broncos, Cardinals headline NFL's best cornerback tandems

Because our group was able to play well together, longtime Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau had that same trust in us. I can recall him testing us, saying stuff like, "You guys make my job easy because I put you in bad situations and you make me look good." What are those "bad situations" a coach can put his CBs in? All-out blitzes where there is rarely help down the field, aggressive gambles that can make the defense vulnerable to a big play -- that is, if the corners can't hold up their end of the bargain. So, yes, the best CB tandems not only possess rare athleticism, but also great chemistry.