Around the NFL

Broncos cancel walk-thru after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Dec 18, 2020 at 01:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Denver Broncos are dealing with another COVID-19 issue ahead of Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Following a positive COVID-19 test result from a staff member at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos canceled today's walk-thru as a precaution," the club said in a statement. "The team is continuing its normal preparations virtually for Saturday's game against Buffalo."

Strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow confirmed on Twitter he tested positive.

The precautionary measures are the latest taken by a Broncos team that has dealt with multiple COVID-19 issues this season. Most notably, the entire quarterback room was ruled out in Week 12 due to a positive test and multiple high-risk close contacts.

The 5-8 Broncos are set to host the 10-3 Bills Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET only on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Washington rules out QB Alex Smith vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins to start

Dwayne Haskins is back in the saddle for the Washington Football Team Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The club ruled out Alex Smith this week due to the calf injury sustained in Week 14.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Buccaneers will be without a staple of their offense Sunday. Left tackle Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be unavailable versus the Falcons. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees on track to return Sunday vs. Chiefs

Drew Brees is on track to return at quarterback for the Saints when they play against the Chiefs on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

What to watch for in Week 15 Saturday NFL doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

Leading off Saturday, Josh Allen and the Bills (10-3) square off with ﻿Drew Lock﻿ and the Broncos (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET from Empower Field on NFL Network. Thereafter, ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ and the Panthers (4-9) travel to face ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, also on NFL Network.
news

Gardner Minshew expects Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue to be 'out for blood' vs. Jaguars

﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ forced a trade from Jacksonville this offseason after repeated public squabbles with the organization's brass. The edge rusher eventually landed in Baltimore, leading to Sunday's matchup with his former team.
news

Giants back in facility Friday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Giants are back to work Friday, preparing to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night following Thursday's COVID-19 issues.
news

Darren Waller dedicates 150-yard performance to former teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro

﻿Darren Waller﻿ put up a monster performance in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers. From the outside, Waller was his usual brilliant self. On the inside, the matchup nightmare was hurting.
news

Justin Herbert calls it a 'pretty crazy experience' to face favorite player Marcus Mariota

Growing up in Oregon, Justin Herbert's favorite player was Marcus Mariota. So it was a "pretty crazy experience" for the Chargers rookie QB to face off against the Raiders veteran on Thursday night. 
news

What we learned from Chargers' win over Raiders on Thursday night

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a dramatic 30-27 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. 
news

Raiders fall short despite valiant effort from Marcus Mariota in place of injured Derek Carr

The absences of offensive coordinator Greg Olson and rookie Henry Ruggs III﻿ were one thing, but the unexpected loss of Derek Carr early on added another layer of drama to the proceedings. Had a few other plays gone the Raiders' way, Marcus Mariota﻿'s sensational night back in the spotlight could've had a much happier ending.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters denies spitting at Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Baltimore Ravens cornerback ﻿Marcus Peters﻿ released a statement Thursday evening denying that he spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ during their game on Monday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW