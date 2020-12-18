Broncos cancel walk-thru after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos are dealing with another COVID-19 issue ahead of Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
"Following a positive COVID-19 test result from a staff member at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos canceled today's walk-thru as a precaution," the club said in a statement. "The team is continuing its normal preparations virtually for Saturday's game against Buffalo."
Strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow confirmed on Twitter he tested positive.
The precautionary measures are the latest taken by a Broncos team that has dealt with multiple COVID-19 issues this season. Most notably, the entire quarterback room was ruled out in Week 12 due to a positive test and multiple high-risk close contacts.
The 5-8 Broncos are set to host the 10-3 Bills Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET only on NFL Network.