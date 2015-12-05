Around the NFL

Broncos' C.J. Anderson heating up at the perfect time?

Published: Dec 05, 2015 at 09:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson held court this week in Denver's locker room wearing a T-shirt that read: "W.G.G.M.D."

The translation, per The Denver Post: Who's gonna guard me, dude?

Coming off his 113-yard explosion in last Sunday night's 30-24 win over the Patriots -- an effort capped by his 48-yard touchdown scamper in overtime -- Anderson told reporters to expect more of the same after he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

"What I did Sunday night or against Green Bay (running for 101 yards vs. the Packers in Week 8), or what I've been doing since the bye week, it's been me," Anderson said. "It's the same person. It's the same thing I've known I can do from last season, and I know I can continue to keep doing it. It was like that last year."

It was last year that we saw Anderson break out for 767 of his 849 yards after Week 6. He's topped 60 yards in a game just twice this season, but those two 100-yard affairs have also come over the past five games.

Splitting carries with Ronnie Hillman during that stretch, Anderson's 6.3 yards per carry figure since Week 8 is more than double his YPC from earlier in the year.

"He just looks like he's getting more confident," Kubiak said. "I think he's always played hard. He's just getting a little bit more confident in what we're doing."

It certainly helps to have Brock Osweiler taking so many snaps under center after Peyton Manning operated largely out of the shotgun. The switch to Osweiler has also coincided with Denver's ground game finally taking off as promised.

In a case of déjà vu for Anderson, it's better late than never.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints practicing in Dallas after Hurricane Ida hits New Orleans; NFL monitoring home opener

Displaced by Hurricane Ida, which blew through New Orleans over the weekend, the Saints will spend the next few days in Dallas, practicing at AT&T Stadium.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 30

Tim Boyle﻿ suffered a broken thumb in Friday's loss to the Colts and will undergo surgery to repair the injury. Lions HC Dan Campbell said he doesn't believe it will end the backup QB's season, he admitted he can't yet rule it out.
news

Arthur Smith: QB Josh Rosen handled last-minute Falcons audition 'pretty well'

Four NFL teams have jettisoned quarterback ﻿Josh Rosen﻿. In the Falcons, a fifth has opened yet another door for the former first-round draft pick from UCLA. Arthur Smith said Rosen "did a nice job" in Sunday's preseason finale. Will it be enough to make the team?
news

Giants LT Andrew Thomas knows 'there's definitely pressure' after struggling to protect Daniel Jones

The 2021 season is a pivotal campaign for Daniel Jones and the Giants. One key player in how Big Blue's evaluation of its QB will go is left tackle Andrew Thomas. 
news

Frank Reich: 'Big week' for Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson as starters take part in team drills

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson could be on the field Week 1 or miss multiple games to open the season. The first test comes today.
news

Lions cut wide receiver Breshad Perriman after guaranteeing $2M on contract

The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday as the team gets down to its final 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Belichick on whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will start Week 1: 'We still have a lot of decisions to make'

Following the Patriots' 22-20 win over the Giants on Sunday, coach Bill Belichick said he has yet to determine who'll be his starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Dolphins. Rookie Mac Jones' latest showing only made it a tougher call to go with incumbent Cam Newton.
news

Niners preview explosive potential of two-quarterback rotation in win over Raiders

Sunday's preseason finale presented the 49ers one last chance to tinker with their quarterbacks before the quarters start counting -- and Kyle Shanahan took full advantage.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Jaguars-Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes praises Chiefs' O-line following impressive preseason

The Chiefs new O-line has shown promise through three preseason games. Patrick Mahomes believes they'll be even better as the regular season wanes on.
news

Texans S Justin Reid calls opportunity to fill in as emergency kicker a 'dream come true'

With Ka'imi Fairbairn out due to injury, Texans safety Justin Reid was given the chance to be a unique dual-threat against the Bucs to close the preseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 29

The Vikings will be without TE Irv Smith to begin the year. Plus, other news around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW