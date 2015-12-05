Broncos' C.J. Anderson heating up at the perfect time?

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson held court this week in Denver's locker room wearing a T-shirt that read: "W.G.G.M.D."
Coming off his 113-yard explosion in last Sunday night's 30-24 win over the Patriots -- an effort capped by his 48-yard touchdown scamper in overtime -- Anderson told reporters to expect more of the same after he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
"What I did Sunday night or against Green Bay (running for 101 yards vs. the Packers in Week 8), or what I've been doing since the bye week, it's been me," Anderson said. "It's the same person. It's the same thing I've known I can do from last season, and I know I can continue to keep doing it. It was like that last year."
It was last year that we saw Anderson break out for 767 of his 849 yards after Week 6. He's topped 60 yards in a game just twice this season, but those two 100-yard affairs have also come over the past five games.
Splitting carries with Ronnie Hillman during that stretch, Anderson's 6.3 yards per carry figure since Week 8 is more than double his YPC from earlier in the year.
"He just looks like he's getting more confident," Kubiak said. "I think he's always played hard. He's just getting a little bit more confident in what we're doing."
It certainly helps to have Brock Osweiler taking so many snaps under center after Peyton Manning operated largely out of the shotgun. The switch to Osweiler has also coincided with Denver's ground game finally taking off as promised.
In a case of déjà vu for Anderson, it's better late than never.