Broncos' Bruton hospitalized after head injury vs. Bills

Denver Broncos safety David Bruton, who left Saturday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills with what the team described as a head injury, was taken to a Denver hospital for observation following the game, according to The Denver Post.
Bruton, 24, was taken out of the locker room on a gurney after he was unable to answer questions during his postgame injury evaluation. Sources told ThePost that Bruton could not answer standard memory questions such as how he got to the game, details of the game, or repeat a sequence of numbers backwards -- all routine questions on a concussion test.
Bruton was released from the hospital Sunday morning, according to the Post. The Broncos did not release any additional information on his status.
A third-year safety, Bruton stayed down on the ground for several moments after making a tackle during the fourth quarter, and then briefly tried to stand before the Broncos medical staff had him lay back down.
Bruton was then helped off the field and into the locker room. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital about 20 minutes after the game.