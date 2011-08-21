Broncos' Bruton hospitalized after head injury vs. Bills

Published: Aug 21, 2011 at 06:55 AM

Denver Broncos safety David Bruton, who left Saturday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills with what the team described as a head injury, was taken to a Denver hospital for observation following the game, according to The Denver Post.

Bruton, 24, was taken out of the locker room on a gurney after he was unable to answer questions during his postgame injury evaluation. Sources told ThePost that Bruton could not answer standard memory questions such as how he got to the game, details of the game, or repeat a sequence of numbers backwards -- all routine questions on a concussion test.

Bruton was released from the hospital Sunday morning, according to the Post. The Broncos did not release any additional information on his status.

A third-year safety, Bruton stayed down on the ground for several moments after making a tackle during the fourth quarter, and then briefly tried to stand before the Broncos medical staff had him lay back down.

Bruton was then helped off the field and into the locker room. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital about 20 minutes after the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW