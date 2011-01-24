Broncos bring aboard Allen as new defensive coordinator

A league source said Monday night that Allen, the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach, reached an agreement with the Broncos, who had the NFL's last-ranked defense this past season (390.8 yards per game).
Allen interviewed with the Broncos and their new coach, John Fox, on Friday. Allen also interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator opening Sunday.
Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway said Tuesday, via his Twitter account, that the team is "very excited to have Dennis Allen aboard. Very bright young coach to lead our defense."
Allen joined the Saints in 2006 as the assistant defensive line coach. He began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he tutored the secondary before being promoted to defensive assistant/quality control.
Allen's college coaching career included stints at Texas A&M (1996-99) as a graduate assistant and the University of Tulsa (2000-01) as the secondary coach.