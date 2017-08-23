Broncos' Brandon Marshall discusses national anthem protests

BM: It was tough. Because you're going to have a lot of people that are going to disagree. One thing that I don't like about us as a people is that, when we don't have the same view as somebody, a lot of times we bash that person. We say negative things about that person. We all can co-exist with different beliefs. That's the beauty of it. That's why we all have personalities and are individuals. But a lot of people don't see it that way. They feel they have to bash somebody because of what they believe in or what they want to do. But it's happened throughout time. It was tough for me doing it by myself. You know, I had a lot of support in the locker room. Guys said they would have loved to do it with me if they were in a better setup with the team. T.J. [Ward] did it with me for one game. So it was tough, but I stuck with it.