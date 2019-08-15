Broncos' Bradley Chubb on brink of stardom -- not that he cares

"I mean, at the end of the day, he's one of the greatest to ever do it," Chubb said of Miller. "And I'm still trying to learn different things from him. Even sometimes, he asks me, 'What are you doing over there?' We learning off each other, I feel like. He's been in the league, this is just his ninth year, and I feel like the game is also changing. And I feel like it's changed from when he was a rookie until now. So for me to come in, and me seeing different things that maybe he might not see, so just asking me different things.