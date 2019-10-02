Broncos' Bradley Chubb aims 'to be back even better'

"That was my first injury," Chubb told reporters on Tuesday. "Like I said, it made me who I am today. I remember I was in the hospital bed, and I didn't know if I was going to get college offers and stuff like that and look where I am now. I can only imagine what this injury is going to do for me. I'm 23 years old. I'm still young, only in my second year, and so I'm just excited to get back and get into the rehab process. 2012 to now is 10 times different. I know I'm going to be back even better."