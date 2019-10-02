Around the NFL

Broncos' Bradley Chubb aims 'to be back even better'

Published: Oct 02, 2019 at 12:51 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Bradley Chubb burst upon the NFL scene with ferocity, fury and, above all else, results.

With 12 sacks as a rookie, he announced his presence opposite Von Miller and delighted Broncos fans with thoughts of what could be in the seasons to come.

During his second campaign, Chubb and the Denver defensive shockingly struggled out of the gates under new coach Vic Fangio. But in Week 4, Chubb finally tallied his first sack of the season and then pop! Chubb finished the game against the Jaguars, but "seven years to the exact date" he tore his ACL in the same leg that he previously tore it in high school.

"That was my first injury," Chubb told reporters on Tuesday. "Like I said, it made me who I am today. I remember I was in the hospital bed, and I didn't know if I was going to get college offers and stuff like that and look where I am now. I can only imagine what this injury is going to do for me. I'm 23 years old. I'm still young, only in my second year, and so I'm just excited to get back and get into the rehab process. 2012 to now is 10 times different. I know I'm going to be back even better."

Young and noticeably upbeat, Chubb spoke of looking forward to the journey back to the field.

Everyone loves a comeback story, but it's still impressive to see Chubb fighting through the circumstances and putting forth a positive outlook.

Looking back on his first tear, he's using it to propel him forward rather than holding him back with worry that it could be a chronic problem.

"No concern at all," Chubb said. "I mean, it's seven years apart and I made it through my senior year in high school, made it all through college, played 16 games last year. So, I mean, reinjuring it is not going to be on my mind at all. I know the person that I am. I'm not a fearful person. I'm not going to be thinking of this and that while I'm playing the game."

In the aftermath of his injury, Chubb sought out family and eventually sought out Miller.

"I called Von and let him know that I was probably going to be down for the year just because I knew he went through the same thing in 2013 and his main message to me was, 'It's going to make you a better person, a better pro,'" Chubb said.

Though Miller has gone through the same injury, he obviously wasn't there when Chubb endured the hardship in his high school days. But Chubb believes he has the support system and most certainly the right outlook to not just come back, but to come back better than he's been in a thus-far 20-game career.

"For sure, it helps me know what mindset to have," Chubb said. "I knew who was there for me that first time. The same people are going to be there for me this time. I'm just excited, like I said, to go along this journey and have everybody right there with me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

It does not appear likely that Michael Thomas is nearing a return to the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver is dealing with a new ankle injury that required a recent meeting with a specialist.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson posts video throwing footballs day after pin removal

Russell Wilson's rehab from finger surgery is continue to move forward. The Seahawks QB posted a video Tuesday of him throwing a football a day after a pin was removed from his injured finger.
news

Rams GM Les Snead: Von Miller trade helps team now and long-term

Rams general manager Les Snead said the club shipping a second- and third-round pick for Miller continues L.A.'s team-building strategy and there's consideration about discussing a new contract.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Following the trade of Von Miller to the Rams on Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway. 
news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

The Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson not dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
news

Henry Ruggs III arrested on charge of DUI resulting in death, released by Raiders

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, police announced. The Raiders announced late Tuesday night they had released the former first-round pick.
news

Packers release LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief. The Packers are releasing the linebacker after just two games with the club.
news

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: 'I feel a lot better now' after playing through torn ligaments in wrist

With the game hanging in the balance Monday night, Chris Jones came through for the Chiefs. We now have an explanation for Jones' up-and-down 2021 season: He's been playing hurt.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW