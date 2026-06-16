Broncos' Bo Nix has no concern over ankle: 'I could be full go right now'

But even with Nix's confident outlook on his fractured right ankle, it hasn't been a perfectly smooth road to this point. He indicated he had some swelling because of bone spurs, per The Denver Post, but because Nix was head of his rehab to that point, he opted to have a cleanup on the ankle with a recent procedure following his late January surgery.

Nix was cleared for limited action in Monday's practice at mandatory minicamp, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Nix would be good to go well in advance of training camp in July. Nix echoed that confidence for camp and said there's nothing stopping his return now.

"I could be full go right now if they wanted me to," Nix said, per the Post.

Expectations are high entering Nix's third NFL season, especially after Denver added Jaylen Waddle to an already talented group of pass catchers. Also armed with a strong offensive line and a first-rate defense, the Broncos figure to be among the top few favorites in the AFC.

Nix believes the injury will be behind him and is setting his goals high this season accordingly.