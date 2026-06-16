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Broncos' Bo Nix has no concern over ankle: 'I could be full go right now'

Published: Jun 16, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Bo Nix is so confident in his surgically repaired ankle that he joked he might be even better than before.

"They say it's back healthy as good as new, and I hadn't really been like that in a couple years," Nix said with a smirk on Tuesday, "so, my concern is I may move around a little bit better."

The Denver Broncos quarterback spoke with the media at the start of his team's mandatory minicamp about his road to recovery from the injury he suffered late in the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff victory over the Bills in January, which knocked him out of an AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots at home.

Nix's belief? All the concern over his ankle is highly overblown.

"It's a broken bone, for crying out loud," he said, per DNVR Sports.

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But even with Nix's confident outlook on his fractured right ankle, it hasn't been a perfectly smooth road to this point. He indicated he had some swelling because of bone spurs, per The Denver Post, but because Nix was head of his rehab to that point, he opted to have a cleanup on the ankle with a recent procedure following his late January surgery.

Nix was cleared for limited action in Monday's practice at mandatory minicamp, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Nix would be good to go well in advance of training camp in July. Nix echoed that confidence for camp and said there's nothing stopping his return now.

"I could be full go right now if they wanted me to," Nix said, per the Post.

Expectations are high entering Nix's third NFL season, especially after Denver added Jaylen Waddle to an already talented group of pass catchers. Also armed with a strong offensive line and a first-rate defense, the Broncos figure to be among the top few favorites in the AFC.

Nix believes the injury will be behind him and is setting his goals high this season accordingly.

"Just like each and every year, I want a great completion percentage, put the ball in play and have very few turnovers," Nix said. "But at the end of the day, you can ask every quarterback that question, they want to win the Super Bowl and MVP. So that's going to be my goal now each and every year."

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