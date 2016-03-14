Around the NFL

Broncos believe Kaepernick is worth fourth-round pick

Published: Mar 14, 2016 at 06:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last week, a Colin Kaepernick trade seemed certain to happen. On Monday we sit in an amorphous cloud of uncertainty.

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported that all's quiet on the Kaepernick front, with the Broncos holding firm in their belief that Kaepernick is worth a fourth-round pick. There is no movement with the Browns.

Per Silver, the Niners are "chilling."

San Francisco is in no hurry to unload Kaepernick and is prepared to retain the quarterback if a trade can't be brokered. The team has until April 1 before $12 million of Kaepernick's salary is guaranteed for 2016.

It's notable that the Broncos value Kap at a fourth-round level. It's the first solid figured from the Broncos camp we've heard since rumors of a potential trade exploded.

Last Thursday, Silver mentioned that 49ers likely want a second-round pick for Kaepernick and said at the time the Broncos might be willing to part ways with a third-rounder.

The key word at the time was might. The offer hasn't gotten that steep yet.

The Broncos do not currently own a fourth-round pick, meaning Denver would have to figure out how to make it work in event the Niners lower their demands.

The Browns have reportedly been willing to give up a third-round pick.

Both the Broncos and Browns would like Kaepernick to sign a restructured deal for any trade to take place. Kaepernick and the Broncos were closer on a contract restructure than Cleveland, but the Niners want more from Denver, per Silver.

The lesson here is that there are plenty more trips around the negotiating wheel before any trade for the quarterback comes to fruition.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid preparing for 'special' Lamar Jackson after winning showdown with Josh Allen

The Kansas City Chiefs knocked off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, thwarting one dual-threat quarterback. Now they meet a badder boss in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson not returning to Eagles in 2024

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will not return to the Eagles in 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'not there yet' when it comes to deciding Joe Barry's fate

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't ready to decide on the future of his defensive coordinator Joe Barry just yet.
news

New England HC Jerod Mayo: Patriots ready to 'burn some cash' in free agency

With roughly $66 million in cap space to spend this offseason, fourth-most in the NFL, per Over The Cap, new Patriots head coach Mayo said earlier this week in his first interview with the Greg Hill Show on WEEI since taking over for Bill Belichick, the Pats are prepping to shell out coin.
news

Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach

The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here' 

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," Allen said. 
news

Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new general manager/president of football operations

Dan Morgan, who played linebacker for the franchise from 2001 to 2007, has been named the Carolina Panthers' president of football operations/general manager, the team announced on Monday. 
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

49ers WR Deebo Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture to his injured shoulder, but it won't be until at least Wednesday when San Francisco will have a better idea of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry would 'absolutely love' to have Joe Flacco back in 2024

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was up front on whether he wanted to keep Joe Flacco on the roster while reflecting on the season. "We'd absolutely love to have Joe back, he's a good quarterback," Berry said
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni scheduled to meet with Philadelphia media on Wednesday

Nick Sirianni's future with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be secure. Sirianni is scheduled to meet with the Philly media on Wednesday -- alongside general manager Howie Roseman -- a sign that he will be back as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Jaguars hiring ex-Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for same role in Duval

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to run their defense, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.