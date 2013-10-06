Broncos beat 'Boys in shootout, remain undefeated

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Matt Prater kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Peyton Manning and Denver overcame the first 500-yard passing game in Dallas history to keep the Broncos unbeaten with a 51-48 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Manning maintained his record pace of touchdown passes to start the season and finished with 414 yards and four scores for Denver (5-0).
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air a special 3.5-hour version of the Denver Broncos' 51-48 win over the Dallas Cowboys from Week 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.
Tony Romo threw for 506 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas (2-3), but he was intercepted by Danny Trevanthan inside the Dallas 30 to set up Prater's winning kick.
The teams combined for 1,039 yards of total offense in the second-highest scoring game in regulation since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to STATS.
