Broncos beat 'Boys in shootout, remain undefeated

Published: Oct 06, 2013 at 12:59 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Matt Prater kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Peyton Manning and Denver overcame the first 500-yard passing game in Dallas history to keep the Broncos unbeaten with a 51-48 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Manning maintained his record pace of touchdown passes to start the season and finished with 414 yards and four scores for Denver (5-0).

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air a special 3.5-hour version of the Denver Broncos' 51-48 win over the Dallas Cowboys from Week 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Tony Romo threw for 506 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas (2-3), but he was intercepted by Danny Trevanthan inside the Dallas 30 to set up Prater's winning kick.

The teams combined for 1,039 yards of total offense in the second-highest scoring game in regulation since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to STATS.

Cincinnati and Cleveland combined for 106 points in the Browns' 58-48 win in 2004.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Peyton Manning's performance against the Cowboys with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 8: Alvin Kamara's crazy usage

Can Alvin Kamara keep up record-breaking receiving volume? What's the deal with DeVonta Smith in Philly? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 8.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em Week 8

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

NFL's biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and Philly's trade

Who are the biggest game-planning nightmares in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks spotlights five players at five different positions. Plus, analysis on Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and another fruitful trade for the Eagles.