Around the NFL

Broncos are not same team that lost Super Bowl XLVIII

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 06:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Denver Broncos were embarrassed in Super Bowl XLVIII, so there aren't many folks giving them a chance to win in Seattle this week. But the Broncos have a strong argument to reconsider their chances: They aren't remotely the same team they were on that unseasonably warm New Jersey night in February.

Only three defensive starters (Sylvester Williams, Terrance Knighton and Nate Irving) from the Super Bowl remain, and Irving is playing another position. The offense is more stable, but the unit has three different starters (Montee Ball, Emmanuel Sanders and Ryan Clady), and two of its offensive linemen are changing positions.

Add it all up, and less than half of the Broncos' starting lineup from Super Bowl Sunday will be starting in Seattle at the same position. The team has key players back from injury like Clady, linebacker Von Miller, safety Rahim Moore and cornerback Chris Harris. The secondary was rebuilt with free-agent pickups Aqib Talib and safety T.J. Ward. DeMarcus Ware has added juice to the pass rush, and defensive end Derek Wolfe is now a starter.

It's too early to draw big conclusions about this rebuilt Broncos squad, but the offense has looked as good as ever. The Broncos get Wes Welkerback in the lineup this week, Julius Thomas is only getting better and Emmanuel Sanders has ably replaced Eric Decker. The defense hasn't been dominant yet, but it closed out games against the Coltsand Chiefs. First-round pick Bradley Roby stopped Reggie Wayne twice on the Colts' final drive, and Ware nearly ended Denver's second victory with a sack-fumble that was overturned.

Super Bowl winners are 3-2 in regular-season rematches the season following a championship. The Seahawks are certainly the favorites here, but a Broncos victory would not be that stunning because this is a totally different -- and more balanced -- Denver team.

The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down the latest on Adrian Peterson and continues the search for this year's "Team Of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.
news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy's career night in 49ers' win over Giants 'definitely wasn't his best game'

Despite facing manic blitzes from Wink Martindale's defense, 49ers QB Brock Purdy finished 25-of-37 passing with  a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.3 passer rating.
news

Daniel Jones on Giants' woeful first-half starts: 'We have to find a way to figure that out'

The New York Giants have been down by double digits in each of the three contests to open the 2023 season. "Yes, it's not what we're trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out," quarterback Daniel Jones said following Thursday's 30-12 loss to the Niners.
news

YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having characterized his 2022 season as "awful," 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was just the opposite of that on Thursday night, as he keyed San Francisco's win over New York with a classic performance. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night

An all-star offensive cast of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy all had contributions as their defense dominated en route to the 49ers defeating the Giants on Thursday night. 