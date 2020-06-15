Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 01:55 PM

Broncos announce first sports betting partnership for NFL team

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As legalized sports betting continues to make inroads in the United States, one NFL team is taking the lead.

The Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership on Monday, making FanDuel an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner of the Broncos.

The deal is the first sports betting partnership for an NFL team. The league opened the category last month.

"FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Denver Broncos CCO Mac Freeman said in the release. "The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.

"With FanDuel's successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel's trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms."

The partnership includes "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" for FanDuel customers, per the release, as well as extensive marketing opportunities offered to the two participants in the partnership. With sports betting gaining steam across the country and an NFL team now residing in Las Vegas, the Broncos' partnership appears to be merely the first in what could become a normal type of partnership in the NFL in the years to come.

