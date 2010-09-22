Broncos and Colts have sights set on 2-1

Kyle Orton has played well so far.
(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)
The storyline
Broncos QB Kyle Orton is quietly having a great start to the season, but Peyton Manning could be primed to shred Denver's secondary.
Why you should watch
This is a pretty bleak slate of 4 p.m. games. Trust me, this is by far the best of the bunch.
Did you know?
Manning is 7-2 in his career against the Broncos (including the playoffs). ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne has four TD catches in his last three games vs. Denver. ... Orton is 20-5 as a starter at home. ... Broncos S Brian Dawkins is making his 201st career start.