Broncos and Colts have sights set on 2-1

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 07:59 AM

Kyle Orton has played well so far.

(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)

The storyline
Broncos QB Kyle Orton is quietly having a great start to the season, but Peyton Manning could be primed to shred Denver's secondary.

Why you should watch
This is a pretty bleak slate of 4 p.m. games. Trust me, this is by far the best of the bunch.

Did you know?
Manning is 7-2 in his career against the Broncos (including the playoffs). ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne has four TD catches in his last three games vs. Denver. ... Orton is 20-5 as a starter at home. ... Broncos S Brian Dawkins is making his 201st career start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make Rams debut Monday night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his Rams debut Monday night against the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) not expected to return this season

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in the team's season-opening loss to the Chargers, and based on his rehab, he is not expected to play again this season, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Slim chance Cam Newton is active vs. Cardinals with small package of plays

Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Ian Rapoport breaks down how this surprising reunion came to be.
news

NFL officials acknowledge refs erred on multiple calls against Bears in Week 9 loss to Steelers

Members of the NFL's officiating department who reviewed the game acknowledged that referee Tony Corrente and his crew erred on at least three separate critical calls and non-calls that went against the Bears in their loss to the Steelers, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW