Broncos' Alex Singleton, a year after cancer diagnosis, tackling something bigger than football

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Kim Jones kept receiving variations of the same message last fall.

You should reach out to Alex Singleton.

Jones, a Grand Junction, Colo., resident, is the founder and CEO of the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation. Singleton is the Denver Broncos linebacker who had just been diagnosed with testicular cancer, underwent surgery, returned to the field after a one-game absence and chose to discuss all of it publicly.

Those biographical facts pointed to a potential connection -- perhaps even an opportunity to work together. Little could have prepared Jones, though, for the overwhelming feeling that came over her once the two talked during an introductory call.

"The outgoing personality, the confidence, the smile that you cannot wipe off Alex's face, it was the same demeanor as Jordan," Jones said. "I was just so amazed."

On Oct. 26, 2007, two days after helping his eighth-grade team win its championship football game, Jordan Jones, Kim's son, was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He was 13 years old. He underwent treatment and rid his body of the cancer that had spread everywhere. In 2016, it returned.

Jordan was 22 when he died. His fighting spirit has been the bedrock of TCAF's mission to raise awareness about the disease. The foundation, which Jones started in 2009, two years after her son's diagnosis, provides resources to families, promotes early detection and has created a sprawling support community for survivors.

"Jordan is my saving grace," Jones said, "and he's saving other lives."

Singleton, in the past year, has become an impactful and outspoken member of a community formed by Jordan's story. The linebacker walked in his briefs through the streets of Austin, Texas, in April to support the underwear company Nads and its "Ball March," an event that aims to reduce stigma around a disease with a 95 percent five-year survival rate if detected early. Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron, an Austin native who was in town training, joined his teammate as they held up signs that said, "Check your Nads."

In May, Singleton took two separate trips to Indianapolis for the Indy 500 and accompanying events. He worked with TCAF and the "Indy's Nuts" campaign, passing out packs of peanuts while sharing his story and meeting fellow cancer survivors.

This season, he's raising money for TCAF and its programs with every tackle -- a fruitful endeavor for a player who leads the NFL in tackles by a wide margin with 87 heading into Sunday's pivotal AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Singleton has become far more than a celebrity face of the cause. As longtime teammate Justin Strand put it, Singleton is "all in" with anything he chooses to do. There are no half-measures.

"He jumped in head-first as an advocate and was doing all of the things that someone who would have been associated with this organization for many years might have been doing," said B.J. Lange, a comedian, actor, former Air Force medic and two-time testicular cancer survivor who has befriended Singleton in the months since they met at the Indy 500, where TCAF sponsored driver Jack Harvey's car. " … My initial thought was like, 'Oh, Kim invited this guy because he's a pro football player and he's just going to be here and talk to people and then take off.' He was there the whole time and he was just one of us. That's who he is. He just wants to do the best that he possibly can, not only on the football field, but in life."

Singleton's own experience with the disease was a whirlwind. Last October, before a road game against the Houston Texans, he received a note in his locker that stated he had failed a random drug test due to elevated levels of the hormone hCG. He was set to be suspended for six games.

The linebacker's first reaction was that it had to be a mistake. He knew he had not taken any banned substances. An internet search of the hormone pointed to the presence of testicular cancer as a possible reason for the elevated levels of hCG. That also didn't make sense to Singleton, then a 31-year-old professional athlete captaining one of the NFL's best defenses. His wife, Sam, convinced Singleton to schedule an appointment with a urologist. On Monday, Nov. 3, one day after making 10 tackles in the victory against the Texans, a doctor told Singleton -- based on a physical examination and the results of the league's drug test -- there was a 95 percent chance he had testicular cancer.

Further tests at an appointment with an oncologist confirmed Singleton had a cancerous tumor in his testicle.

His first thought: "It's a scary word," Singleton said.

His second: "Can I play Thursday?"

Singleton did play that night against the Las Vegas Raiders. He made 10 tackles in a 10-7 win while most of his teammates were unaware that he was playing hours after a cancer diagnosis.

"I found out in the middle of the Raiders game," said Singleton's position coach, Jeff Schmedding. "Dre (Greenlaw) wanted some more reps and I didn't know why. Alex finally told me he didn't want me to worry about it, but he's got cancer. Then he goes back on the field, we get a three-and-out, and he comes back (to the sideline) to tell me the story. It was definitely a whirlwind that night."

On Friday, he had surgery to remove the affected testicle, a procedure known as an orchiectomy. When he shared his diagnosis and surgery results with his teammates during a meeting the following week, a celebration Singleton had performed in the win against the Raiders -- the linebacker cupping his hands below his privates after making a tackle -- took on a new, humorous meaning.

That personality has made Singleton, those who have worked alongside him in TCAF say, the perfect ambassador for the cause.

"This disease, in and of itself, kind of lends its way to humor (being) the best vehicle for getting the word out because obviously you're talking about nuts," said Lange, who proudly calls himself a "ball brother" of Singleton. "The personality of who he is, it just lends its way to it."

As Singleton put it: "I can be so afraid to talk about any health issues, but then like d--, nuts and balls jokes are funny."

As seamless as the role of outspoken advocate can seem for Singleton, leaning into it was uncomfortable at first. When he first spoke with Jones and felt the impact of Jordan's story, the linebacker said he was "ashamed to even consider myself a survivor."

"I'm like, 'I didn't go through what you've been through,'" Singleton said. "She's, like, the strongest woman I've ever met. To go through the tragedy she went through and use it to really save the world is special."

Jones' message to Singleton was loud and clear: He could change lives simply by being himself and sharing his story.

"By sharing his own experience with testicular cancer and using his platform to raise awareness," Jones said, "he's helping break the stigma surrounding men's health and encouraging young men to take their health seriously. … That will leave a lasting legacy."

So Singleton dove in. He donned purple cleats during an overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month -- he had a game-high 13 tackles and pressured Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold three times -- a vibrant nod to testicular cancer awareness. Afterward, he sat on the "Thursday Night Football" postgame set and shared his story with a national television audience.

Jones beamed inside Empower Field at Mile High that night. She and nine family members and friends were sitting five rows behind the end zone as guests of Singleton, the player who has "brought the love of football back into my life," Jones said. They watched a zooming linebacker who has been "unbelievable" in the way he's taken care of his body, according to his position coach.

"His attitude and how he approaches things," Schmedding said, "allow him to be who he is."

As Singleton made one tackle after another and celebrated with a flex against the Seahawks, Jones thought of her son. Jordan, like Singleton, was born in 1993 and played football with passion.

"Alex does that Hulk," Jones said, flexing her arms to mimic the celebration, "and Jordan did the same thing. … If Jordan were here today, those two would be great, great friends. There's no doubt."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.