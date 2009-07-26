Broncos agree to four-year deal with rookie DB Smith

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos signed second-round pick Alphonso Smith to a four-year deal Sunday, a day before rookies were scheduled to report to camp.
That leaves the Broncos with five unsigned draft picks, including first-round selections Knowshon Moreno and Robert Ayers. Second-round pick Darcel McBath, fourth-rounder David Bruton and sixth-rounder Tom Brandstater are also unsigned.
Smith, a defensive back out of Wake Forest, is expected to compete for a spot in the nickel package with Champ Bailey and Andre' Goodman already penciled in as the starting cornerbacks.
Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said it was a priority to get him into camp on time.
"That was important to us," he said. "It's not easy when you have as many picks in the first and second round (as the Broncos have). But they found a way to be creative. Alphonso's very happy."
