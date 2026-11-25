ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Alex Singleton said the jersey exchange was already planned.

The Denver Broncos linebacker has trained for years alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the offseason at Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village, Calif. Singleton was set to face Rodgers for the likely the final time when the Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Black Friday, and he had his eye on the quarterback's No. 12 threads.

"Since we know each other, this will be the one where I get his jersey, so I'm excited," Singleton said Tuesday afternoon after the Broncos' first practice of the week. "For me, especially as a (middle linebacker), when they're going to check stuff (at the line of scrimmage), I'm going to check stuff. To get to play that game against someone who's not only a Hall of Famer, but a friend, and do that at a high level, it's going to be really fun."

By Wednesday, the Broncos were suddenly preparing for a different reality. The Steelers announced late Tuesday night that Mason Rudolph would start against the Broncos and Rodgers would be inactive. The 42-year-old quarterback blasted coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and was subsequently released by the Steelers ahead of a pivotal AFC matchup with the Broncos at Acrisure Stadium.

It was a series of events that sent shockwaves throughout the league, but the Broncos insisted on Wednesday that their preparation was minimally impacted.

"It's not really any of our business," right tackle Mike McGlinchey told reporters. "We're here to focus on what the Denver Broncos have to do to win a game on Friday."

Rudolph, 31, has started 20 career games, including the playoffs, and has posted a 9-10-1 record. He has never played against the Broncos or against a Vance Joseph-coached defense. He is 1-5 in his last starts dating back to the 2024 season. He has played 19 total snaps for the Steelers this season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 2 yards.

"For us, it's the next challenge and we're excited about it," Joseph, the Broncos' fourth-year defensive coordinator, told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "Mason's got some reps this year. He's played in games this year. When those things happen, there's so much technology now around the league. You can pull up every play he's played the last seven years. We're very aware of who he is and with him playing quarterback. His skill set is different, but the structure of the offense is the same. It's a short week for both of us, so how much can they change? I don't know, but my concern is us -- playing good football, tackling, being tough on third down, red zone."

No matter the quarterback they are facing, the reality is the same for the Broncos: Black Friday could bring separation -- in either direction -- as the race for premium playoff seeding in the AFC hits a critical stretch.

If the Denver can leave Pittsburgh with a holiday win -- a victory that would no doubt require a gritty effort in the face of a stingy Steelers run defense, a rowdy crowd and, most likely, inclement weather -- it would take a major step forward in the race for both the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Chiefs visit the Bills on Thanksgiving night. Setting aside a scenario in which those teams tie, the Broncos with a win the following day would either take a full-game lead in the division race (Chiefs loss) or move into first place in the conference (Bills loss).

A Broncos victory coupled with a Chiefs loss would raise Denver's odds of winning the AFC West to 72 percent, according to The Athletic's playoff projection model. That same scenario would give the Broncos a 32 percent chance of capturing the No. 1 seed. If a Broncos victory is preceded by a Chiefs win in Buffalo, Denver would maintain roughly coin-flip odds of winning the West (49 percent), and its odds of taking the top seed in the conference would bump up to 33 percent.

If both the Broncos and Chiefs lose, Denver would be a 56 percent favorite to win the division (those are the same odds the Broncos have currently), but its No. 1 seed odds would drop to 14 percent. If the Broncos were to lose after the Chiefs win Thursday night, Denver's odds of winning the West would plunge to 34 percent while its chances of getting the No. 1 seed would sit at 16 percent.

The playoff bracket come January, of course, won't be decided by a mathematical model. But it does provide context about the opportunity ahead for the Broncos as they try to win their seventh straight game.

Mims expands positional repertoire

Marvin Mims found himself in a position Sunday he had never played before, as far as he could recall.

When the Broncos opened up the second quarter with a second-and-goal from the Raiders' 4-yard line, Mims had his hand in the ground as Denver's fullback. It's not every day you see a 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver in a three-point stance.

"Coach (Davis) Webb said that after this game, I've played every (skill) position on the offense," Mims said with a wide grin as he recounted his three snaps as a fullback Sunday. "That was the first time."

Mims has been Denver's most versatile offensive player since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2024. He's become an All-Pro punt and kick returner. He's a stretch-the-defense receiver whose 36-yard reception on Bo Nix's flea-flicker deep ball Sunday set up an early touchdown. He has taken direct snaps and hasn't been handed, tossed and thrown to out of the backfield. While he was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker against the Raiders, he has also begun a flea-flicker play with a pitch back to the quarterback. He has even been an in-line tight end.

"I've done a little bit of everything," Mims said. "I had a read-option at quarterback before. … There's no telling what they'll ask me to do out here."

Mims is averaging a career-best 6.8 yards per carry as a ball-carrier this year. He had 58 yards on just three offensive touches against the Raiders. But the use of Mims at fullback illustrated how the Broncos can leverage the fourth-year player's speed and versatility without giving him the ball. During two snaps at fullback Sunday, Mims sprinted out of his three-point stance toward the sidelines, helping to stretch the defense as Nix turned and handed the ball to running back Jonah Coleman for productive runs in the opposite direction.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has continued to say that finding new ways to get Mims the ball is a priority, but Sunday provided another illustration that Mims can be dangerous from just about anywhere on the field, ball in his hands or not.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.