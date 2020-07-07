Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 11:03 AM

Broncos adding Mike Shanahan to Ring of Fame 

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Shanahan is headed into the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame.

The team announced the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be the 34th member of the Ring of Fame. Due to potential COVID-19 disruptions, the ceremony is slated to take place in 2021.

"Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time," President and CEO Joe Ellis said. "He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization - as both a head coach and assistant - than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos.

"We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame. Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni. Along with our fans, we can't wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021."

Shanahan holds the Broncos' team records for total wins (146), regular-season wins (138), playoff victories (8) and Super Bowl trophies (2). He ranks fourth in franchise history in win percentage while going 146-91 (.616).

