Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group

It's a new era in Denver, where the Broncos are hoping to return to a championship-winning standard.

They're welcoming in someone who knows quite a lot about winning. The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's new ownership group, the club announced Tuesday.

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Broncos owner-to-be Rob Walton released in a statement on behalf of the team's new ownership group. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Hamilton stands alongside Michael Schumacher as the only two drivers in Formula One's 70-plus-year history to win seven World Drivers' Championships. His F1 career began in 2007, a season in which he impressed the racing world by finishing second in the drivers' championship, and a year later, he won the title at just 23 years old. Since then, he's won six more titles with two teams (McLaren and Mercedes) and has established himself as a driver who must always be respected, no matter the condition of his car.

Hamilton's on-track success has opened many avenues for him to make an impact elsewhere, establishing the Mission 44 foundation to "support, champion and empower young people from underserved groups" to overcome a number of societal barriers. He's among the most generous athletes in professional sports worldwide, serving as an environmental and social activist focused on increasing diversity in motorsport while using his platform to inspire others with one central slogan: "still we rise."

His efforts have made him a national hero in Great Britain, where he was knighted in 2021 after winning his seventh world championship. His home circuit, Silverstone, named a portion of the track after him in 2021.

The Broncos are turning the page toward a new chapter in 2022, acquiring quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson mere months before a new ownership group headlined by Walmart heir Rob Walton agreed to purchase the team.