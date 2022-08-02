Around the NFL

Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group

Published: Aug 02, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's a new era in Denver, where the Broncos are hoping to return to a championship-winning standard.

They're welcoming in someone who knows quite a lot about winning. The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's new ownership group, the club announced Tuesday.

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Broncos owner-to-be Rob Walton released in a statement on behalf of the team's new ownership group. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Hamilton stands alongside Michael Schumacher as the only two drivers in Formula One's 70-plus-year history to win seven World Drivers' Championships. His F1 career began in 2007, a season in which he impressed the racing world by finishing second in the drivers' championship, and a year later, he won the title at just 23 years old. Since then, he's won six more titles with two teams (McLaren and Mercedes) and has established himself as a driver who must always be respected, no matter the condition of his car.

Hamilton's on-track success has opened many avenues for him to make an impact elsewhere, establishing the Mission 44 foundation to "support, champion and empower young people from underserved groups" to overcome a number of societal barriers. He's among the most generous athletes in professional sports worldwide, serving as an environmental and social activist focused on increasing diversity in motorsport while using his platform to inspire others with one central slogan: "still we rise."

His efforts have made him a national hero in Great Britain, where he was knighted in 2021 after winning his seventh world championship. His home circuit, Silverstone, named a portion of the track after him in 2021.

The Broncos are turning the page toward a new chapter in 2022, acquiring quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson mere months before a new ownership group headlined by Walmart heir Rob Walton agreed to purchase the team.

Hamilton's addition brings more winning experience to Denver's ownership group. As evidenced by his adoption of Wilson's new catchphrase, Hamilton is already fitting in quite well.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice

Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Broncos wideout was carted off the practice field with an apparent leg injury.

news

Dolphins lose 2023 first-round draft pick, owner Stephen Ross suspended following independent investigation of integrity of the game violations

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, while team owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17, following an investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

Cardinals WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams 'lessened' Matthew Stafford's workload while QB manages elbow issue

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that QB Matthew Safford is still dealing with discomfort in his throwing elbow and the team will scale back his workload.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay ready to turn page after 'disappointing' first season in New York

Entering his second season in New York, Giants WR Kenny Golladay hopes to move on from the substandard season he had last year under the new coaching staff in 2022.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Eagles first-rounder Jordan Davis turning heads to open camp: 'All eyes are on me'

Jordan Davis is already turning heads in training camp. The Georgia product knows being a first-round pick provides pressure to improve every practice.

news

Mike Tomlin says not to read into Kenny Pickett getting second-team reps: 'You should not, but I'm sure you will'

While the starting job currently appears Mitchell Trubisky's to lose, rookie Kenny Pickett could put pressure on the veteran with steady improvement with the pads coming on this week.

news

Panthers' Baker Mayfield appreciates 'extremely transparent' QB competition

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's not close to a decision on a Week 1 starter. But the longer the battle goes, the better Baker Mayfield will know the offense.

news

Cowboys WR James Washington suffers broken foot in practice, expected to miss 6-10 weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington fractured the fifth metatarsal on his right foot Monday following an awkward landing in practice. The team has announced he is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson to undergo minor surgery Tuesday after tweaking knee

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will under a minor knee surgery Tuesday after tweaking it during training camp. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the injury will keep Jefferson out for a few weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW