Broken finger won't keep him out for season, Lions QB Hill says

Although he won't start this weekend against the Chicago Bears, Lions quarterback Shaun Hill told Detroit reporters Wednesday that a broken finger on his throwing hand won't keep him out for the rest of the season.
Hill, who sustained a broken right index finger during a Thanksgiving Day loss to the New England Patriots, wouldn't put a timetable on his return, but Lions coach Jim Schwartz said he would re-evaluate the team's quarterback situation next week, per MLive.com.
"I like to think that historically I'm a pretty quick healer," Hill said. "We'll keep playing it by ear and see what happens, but I think definitely before the season's over."
Hill told the Web site that he broke the finger during the first half and kept playing. It's similiar to an injury he sustained while playing for the San Francisco 49ers earlier in his career.
"I never took any time on that one," Hill said. "It was a very similiar break. A different knuckle, but similar break. I just kept playing with it. It turned that whole joint into bone dust and they needed to take a bone out of my left hand to reconstruct that joint. I can't do that on this one. I've definitely got to make sure that it gets healed."
Schwartz said Drew Stanton will start Sunday and be backed up by rookie Zac Robinson. The Lions also are without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is rehabilitating his second separated shoulder of the season.