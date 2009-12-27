Brohm makes NFL debut as Bills' starting QB; Falcons' Turner out

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 05:22 AM

ATLANTA -- Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Trent Edwards and Ryan Fitzpatrick are inactive because of ankle injuries, leaving third-stringer Brian Brohm to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Bills signed Brohm from the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Nov. 19. Brohm was a second-round draft pick from Louisville in 2008.

The Bills also are without linebacker Bryan Scott (head), safety Todd Johnson (hamstring) and wide receiver Josh Reed (ankle).

Falcons running back Michael Turner is inactive for the fourth time in the last six games because of an ankle injury. Defensive end Jamaal Anderson (chest), cornerback Chris Houston (hamstring) and guard Harvey Dahl (ankle) also are inactive.

Quarterback Matt Ryan, who was limited in practice this week with a turf toe injury, is active.

