Brodrick Bunkley kicks Alex Boone in head; fine next?

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 12:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley should be facing a hefty fine or a possible suspension from the NFL after he kicked San Francisco 49ers guard Alex Boone in the head on Sunday.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay

will re-air the San Francisco 49ers' 31-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Bunkley committed the penalty on a failed 49ers field-goal attempt late in San Francisco's stirring 31-21 win. The video above doesn't leave much room for interpretation.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was suspended for stomping on an opponent last year in another high-profile, nationally televised game.

Bunkley isn't as well-known as Suh, and he's not a repeat offender of the NFL's conduct policy. But this was exactly the type of behavior that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is trying to eliminate. We'd be surprised if the league doesn't come down hard on Bunkley.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came on in the second half and then fended off a Tom Brady-led rally to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment.

news

Prime Video to offer alternate game stream with 'TNF in The Shop'

Prime Video announced Thursday that it is collaborating with the Emmy-winning show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED to introduce an alternate game stream titled TNF in The Shop. In the stream, executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera " will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience," per a release.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE