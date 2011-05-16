Brockelman named by Dolphins as senior VP, CFO

Published: May 16, 2011 at 09:26 AM

MIAMI -- Mark Brockelman has been named senior vice president and chief financial and administrative officer of the Miami Dolphins and Sun Life Stadium.

Dolphins CEO Mike Dee made the announcement Monday.

Brockelman will oversee all aspects of the financial and administrative departments within the organization, including finance and human resources. He will report directly to Dee.

Before joining the Dolphins, Brockelman served as the chief financial officer at a workforce development company, eScreen Inc. Before that, he served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ascend Media LLC for four years.

The Marquette University graduate has also worked for American Media Inc. and Arthur Andersen LLP.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking Down Top WRs in the Draft Class,  Remembering John Madden

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Adam Rank provides his take on each of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Should Devin Hester be a first-ballot inductee?
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW