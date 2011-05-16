Brockelman named by Dolphins as senior VP, CFO

MIAMI -- Mark Brockelman has been named senior vice president and chief financial and administrative officer of the Miami Dolphins and Sun Life Stadium.
Brockelman will oversee all aspects of the financial and administrative departments within the organization, including finance and human resources. He will report directly to Dee.
Before joining the Dolphins, Brockelman served as the chief financial officer at a workforce development company, eScreen Inc. Before that, he served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ascend Media LLC for four years.
The Marquette University graduate has also worked for American Media Inc. and Arthur Andersen LLP.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press