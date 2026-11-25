The MVP frontrunner is dinged up.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy won’t practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Shanahan said it’s not a high ankle sprain and that Purdy is day to day. The coach added that there is a “possibility” Purdy won’t be able to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy finishing out the game no worse for wear and it being a low ankle issue are both good news for the 49ers, but as with any injury, the 9-1 Niners won’t risk their long-term goals by putting the QB in harm’s way.