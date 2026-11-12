Brock Purdy for MVP? For real? He's among the 49ers nominated for midseason honors

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As Brock Purdy walked into the Levi's Stadium auditorium Sunday, the fans lining the corridor serenaded him with a chant of, "MVP! MVP! MVP!"

That's just a local phenomenon, right? Or does the San Francisco 49ers quarterback have a legitimate chance to take home the league's most prestigious individual honor at the end of the season?

Judging from the list of midseason nominees, he's very much in the running, as are Fred Warner, George Kittle and Kyle Shanahan for other honors.

The NFL Channel has been holding a "Midseason Awards" event for the past four years, and for the past two seasons, the winners have been chosen by a fan vote. (The last chance to vote is Sunday at 4 p.m. PT, and the winners will be announced ahead of Sunday night's Steelers-Bengals game).

The official end-of-season NFL honors are not determined by the fans. Instead, the Associated Press awards are chosen by a panel of 50 national media members, some of whom are former players. (One-time 49ers quarterback and ESPN analyst Alex Smith, for example, was part of last year's panel).

Still, the midseason awards have been predictive as far as having the eventual winner among the nominees in each category. This year those nominees are, in alphabetical order:

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen -- Buffalo Bills quarterback

Joe Burrow -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback

Trevor Lawrence -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback

Brock Purdy -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

Perhaps the best indication of Purdy's ascension toward "elite" territory is that he finished with a 107.4 passer rating in a 21-point win over Las Vegas on Sunday, and it still felt like a ragged outing. A 107.4 rating would be a dream in most NFL cities. In San Francisco, the reaction was, "Eh, I've seen him do better."

The long-held argument against Purdy is that he's ensconced in talent in the form of play caller Kyle Shanahan and a strong receiving group. But that's been only half true the past two years, as his wide receiving corps has been in shambles and has been arguably the league's least talented over the past two weeks.

As it stands now, Purdy's toughest competitors for the award appear to be Burrow, who leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes, and Allen, who's thrown 12 touchdowns and rushed for nine. Look for others, including Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, who had a 153.2 passer rating Sunday, to enter the mix in the second half of the season.

Of note: Four of the nominees were first-round picks; Purdy was the last pick in his draft.

Defensive Player of the Year

Will Anderson Jr. -- Houston Texans defensive end

Jessie Bates III -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety (traded from the Atlanta Falcons this week)

Greg Rousseau -- Buffalo Bills linebacker

Fred Warner -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker

T.J. Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

Tackles aren't as sexy as sacks. That's the message that's been sent in recent years when it comes to this award. Ten of the past 12 winners have been defensive linemen, with the exception being a pair of cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore in 2019 and Patrick Surtain II in 2024. The last linebacker to win it was Luke Kuechly in 2013.

But you know what is sexy? Forced-fumble punchouts. And Troy Polamalu-like leaps over the offensive line.