Brock Purdy for MVP? For real? He's among the 49ers nominated for midseason honors
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As Brock Purdy walked into the Levi's Stadium auditorium Sunday, the fans lining the corridor serenaded him with a chant of, "MVP! MVP! MVP!"
That's just a local phenomenon, right? Or does the San Francisco 49ers quarterback have a legitimate chance to take home the league's most prestigious individual honor at the end of the season?
Judging from the list of midseason nominees, he's very much in the running, as are Fred Warner, George Kittle and Kyle Shanahan for other honors.
The NFL Channel has been holding a "Midseason Awards" event for the past four years, and for the past two seasons, the winners have been chosen by a fan vote. (The last chance to vote is Sunday at 4 p.m. PT, and the winners will be announced ahead of Sunday night's Steelers-Bengals game).
The official end-of-season NFL honors are not determined by the fans. Instead, the Associated Press awards are chosen by a panel of 50 national media members, some of whom are former players. (One-time 49ers quarterback and ESPN analyst Alex Smith, for example, was part of last year's panel).
Still, the midseason awards have been predictive as far as having the eventual winner among the nominees in each category. This year those nominees are, in alphabetical order:
Most Valuable Player
Josh Allen -- Buffalo Bills quarterback
Joe Burrow -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback
Trevor Lawrence -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback
Brock Purdy -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver
Perhaps the best indication of Purdy's ascension toward "elite" territory is that he finished with a 107.4 passer rating in a 21-point win over Las Vegas on Sunday, and it still felt like a ragged outing. A 107.4 rating would be a dream in most NFL cities. In San Francisco, the reaction was, "Eh, I've seen him do better."
The long-held argument against Purdy is that he's ensconced in talent in the form of play caller Kyle Shanahan and a strong receiving group. But that's been only half true the past two years, as his wide receiving corps has been in shambles and has been arguably the league's least talented over the past two weeks.
As it stands now, Purdy's toughest competitors for the award appear to be Burrow, who leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes, and Allen, who's thrown 12 touchdowns and rushed for nine. Look for others, including Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, who had a 153.2 passer rating Sunday, to enter the mix in the second half of the season.
Of note: Four of the nominees were first-round picks; Purdy was the last pick in his draft.
Defensive Player of the Year
Will Anderson Jr. -- Houston Texans defensive end
Jessie Bates III -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety (traded from the Atlanta Falcons this week)
Greg Rousseau -- Buffalo Bills linebacker
Fred Warner -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker
T.J. Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
Tackles aren't as sexy as sacks. That's the message that's been sent in recent years when it comes to this award. Ten of the past 12 winners have been defensive linemen, with the exception being a pair of cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore in 2019 and Patrick Surtain II in 2024. The last linebacker to win it was Luke Kuechly in 2013.
But you know what is sexy? Forced-fumble punchouts. And Troy Polamalu-like leaps over the offensive line.
Fred Warner STOPS the QB sneak attempt@49ers
📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/OuE87DqSfK
-- FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2026
Warner had one of each on Sunday and leads the league in the punchout category (and has the gnarly knuckles to prove it).
That he's also in the Comeback Player of the Year category (see below) is interesting. It could push him over the top for this award -- wow, he was this good despite last year's big injury -- or it might lead voters who are debating between him and someone else in this category to compromise by giving him Comeback Player instead.
Offensive Player of the Year
Jahmyr Gibbs -- Detroit Lions running back
Bijan Robinson -- Atlanta Falcons running back
Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver
Kenneth Walker III -- Kansas City Chiefs running back
Christian Watson -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver
The only 49er with a real shot at this is Christian McCaffrey, who won the AP version of the award at the end of the 2023 season and was runner-up behind Smith-Njigba last year. Through the first half of the season, he's tied for third in combined touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving). Still, he trails Gibbs and Walker in that category and is far behind them and Robinson in all-purpose yards. Gibbs leads with 1,132 yards. McCaffrey has 727.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Germie Bernard -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver
Denzel Boston -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver
Jonah Coleman -- Denver Broncos running back
KC Concepcion -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver
Carnell Tate -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver
Unless Kaelon Black takes over as San Francisco's lead runner, the 49ers won't have a dog in this fight. Still, it's an interesting list considering San Francisco was linked to three receivers above -- Concepcion, Boston and, to a lesser extent, Bernard -- ahead of the draft.
Concepcion (437 receiving yards, 9.2 punt return average) ended up being taken three spots before the 49ers were on the clock. They had multiple chances to take Boston (507 receiving yards, three touchdowns), who was drafted at pick No. 39. Bernard (284 yards) was drafted with pick No. 47. The 49ers used pick No. 33 to take receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, who had a strong preseason before injuring his ankle in the season opener. He is expected to return in December.
Defensive Rookie of the Year
David Bailey -- New York Jets defensive end
Mansoor Delane -- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback
Arvell Reese -- New York Giants linebacker
Jacob Rodriguez -- Miami Dolphins linebacker
Sonny Styles -- Washington Commanders linebacker
The 49ers' top candidate for this award, defensive tackle Gracen Halton, is out of the running after suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle Sunday. Another defensive rookie, linebacker Jaden Dugger, has made a splash but doesn't play an every-down role like the other linebackers on this list.
The 49ers were impressed with Rodriguez and Styles when they faced them earlier this season. They're scheduled to take on Delane and Reese in the coming weeks.
Comeback Player of the Year
Brock Bowers -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end
George Kittle -- San Francisco 49ers tight end
Patrick Mahomes -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Malik Nabers -- New York Giants wide receiver
Fred Warner -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker
First takeaway: Why is Bowers on this list? Sure, he dealt with a PCL injury and bone bruise last season. But he played in 12 games, and those injuries aren't quite as serious as the ACL tears, Achilles ruptures and dislocated ankles the others listed above have overcome.
Second takeaway: As we all know by now, the football world tends to swoon over Mahomes, who appears to be the favorite in the category. He'd probably win it if he were coming back from a hangnail on his non-throwing hand.
Coach of the Year
Liam Coen -- Jacksonville Jaguars
John Harbaugh -- New York Giants
Ben Johnson -- Chicago Bears
Todd Monken -- Cleveland Browns
Kyle Shanahan -- San Francisco 49ers
The current odds have Harbaugh, who's managed five wins for the perennially blah Giants, and Shanahan at the top of the list. Keep an eye on Coen, whose team is 6-2 and just loaded up at the trade deadline.
Breakout Player of the Year
Matthew Golden -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver
Kyler Gordon -- Chicago Bears cornerback
Travis Hunter -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver
Isaiah Likely -- New York Giants tight end
Bhayshul Tuten -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back
All I know is that one so-called "draft expert" wrote incessantly about Tuten before the 2025 draft. Tuten has 521 rushing yards and 181 receiving yards this season. I mean, the guy wouldn't shut up about him.
A 49ers candidate? How about Colton McKivitz, the guy fans were eager to replace at right tackle just a couple of seasons ago but who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber campaign so far? McKivitz pitched a perfect game in pass protection Sunday despite getting a heavy load of Maxx Crosby throughout the contest.
Game of the Year
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 3
Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Week 3
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 5
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 5
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 8
Some of the best NFL games this century -- the 2013 NFC Championship that ended with Richard Sherman's tip for an interception, and the 2019 season finale that ended with Dre Greenlaw's goal-line tackle -- have been 49ers-Seahawks battles in Seattle.
The Week 5 tilt followed that tradition, as the two evenly matched squads had the same number of first downs (14) and nearly identical yards and time of possession. The 49ers, however, had four takeaways versus three for Seattle, including a forced fumble and recovery by Halton in the end zone.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.