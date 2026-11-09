Brock Purdy finds a rhythm with 49ers' unfamiliar and unproven wide receiving crew

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Kyle Shanahan was probably like a lot of San Francisco 49ers fans Sunday.

He watched the normally accurate Brock Purdy overthrow his target on two of his first three attempts. Then he saw the so-called "Layer King" fail to properly layer a third-quarter attempt to George Kittle, leaving the pass short and allowing Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes to pick it off and return it to the San Francisco 31-yard line.

Shanahan said there were plenty of times he wanted to correct and chide the quarterback -- after all, that's what a perfectionist play caller does -- in the 38-17 win. Then again, when Purdy was coming off the field, it was usually after a score.

"He did miss a few, but we scored on all those drives, too," Shanahan said. "It was kind of awkward when he comes to the sidelines. I'm telling him what he did wrong, and then it's, 'Awesome job scoring.' He definitely missed a couple, but he made it up with plays to make back."

Purdy and the offense opened the game with drawn-out touchdown drives of 12 and 13 plays, and they were especially sharp on third downs, converting 8 of 13 chances for 61.5 percent.

And when they didn't convert, they were 2-of-3 on fourth downs. The offense was so effective that Corliss Waitman served only as a holder -- he didn't attempt any punts; the first time that's happened this season.

It was the second straight contest in which Purdy was missing most of his top targets at wide receiver. Demarcus Robinson, the hero of the Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams, was back from a high-ankle sprain, but he was working his way back into game mode, didn't start and finished with three catches for 22 yards.

The unfamiliar and largely unproven wide receiver corps had proven problematic in the Week 7 loss in Atlanta. Purdy didn't connect with a wide receiver until the second half and was off target on several throws to the makeshift group.

Sunday, that issue had been amended. By the end of the first quarter, Purdy had completed passes to four of his wide receivers. And following a 5-yard completion to Jacob Cowing early in the third quarter, he'd hit all five.

The Raiders defense, which had been allowing the third most yards per game and a 103.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, undoubtedly played a big role in the offensive success. So did the fact that San Francisco's defense had five second-half takeaways, including a pick six from rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger to open the third quarter.

But despite his interception, Purdy's 107.4 passer rating surpassed Las Vegas' average, and he remained aggressive throughout the game.

That was most evident late in the third quarter after the 49ers offense had begun to wobble and Kirk Cousins and the Raiders had started to scratch their way back into the contest. After the interception, another 49ers possession ended poorly when Purdy's fourth-and-1 sneak, usually an automatic first down, was stuffed for no gain.

The next time he got the ball, however, Purdy didn't pump the brakes.

On first down, he rolled to his left and had Kittle open for what would have been an easy layup. Instead, he went with the more ambitious option, hitting Jordan Watkins farther down the field for a gain of 19 yards.

Facing third-and-3 later in the drive, he again looked deep to Watkins. The second-year wideout had a one-on-one matchup with cornerback Hezekiah Masses, fought through the contact as the ball arrived and came down with the catch for a 37-yard touchdown, one that essentially ended the Raiders' chances at a comeback win.

Watkins said it was similar to a pass Purdy threw early in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. On that play, the quarterback had Christian McCaffrey open for an easy connection but went to Watkins in the end zone instead. The receiver seemed to come down with the catch on that play, too, but the score was overturned on review after it was shown that the ball moved when Watkins hit the ground.

"I think the cornerback was playing 8 yards off or something like that," Watkins said of the throw in Atlanta. "And (Purdy) still gave me the go-ball and gave me a chance. That just kind of shows the player that Brock is and the type of player that Brock thinks I am. So to have him throw it up there (today) in that situation is awesome."

Three of San Francisco's third- and fourth-down conversions came via Purdy's feet. His 40 rushing yards Sunday were 15 more than the Raiders' leading runner, tailback Ashton Jeanty, and he scored on a 1-yard rush in the first quarter. It was his second rushing touchdown of the season.

The Raiders blitzed on nearly half of his dropbacks, which made for a fast-disappearing pocket but also opened the middle of the field. That was the case on a third-and-15 play in the first quarter on which Purdy dashed through a swath of green grass in the middle of the field, then dove for an 18-yard pickup.

It was another example of Shanahan at first wanting to critique his quarterback for not throwing to the right spots, but in the end biting his tongue.

"Once he starts (running), you're upset until he moves the chains or scores a touchdown," he said. "Then you get over it pretty quick. Brock has been a threat all year with his legs and continues to do it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.