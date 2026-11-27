The top team in the NFC will be without its starting quarterback for a critical Week 12 showdown.

San Francisco ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for its game Sunday against the rival Seahawks as he deals with an ankle sprain, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Mac Jones will get the start in place of the MVP contender.

Purdy didn't practice this week after suffering the ankle injury in the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Vikings in Mexico City. Shanahan said Friday that Purdy does not need surgery, and he's confident the QB can play in Week 13 against the Giants.

This will be Purdy's first game missed of the 2026 NFL season after he missed nearly half of San Francisco's 2025 games with various ailments.