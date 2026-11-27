Brock Purdy (ankle) ruled out for 49ers' game vs. Seahawks; Mac Jones to start at QB
The top team in the NFC will be without its starting quarterback for a critical Week 12 showdown.
San Francisco ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for its game Sunday against the rival Seahawks as he deals with an ankle sprain, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.
Mac Jones will get the start in place of the MVP contender.
Purdy didn't practice this week after suffering the ankle injury in the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Vikings in Mexico City. Shanahan said Friday that Purdy does not need surgery, and he's confident the QB can play in Week 13 against the Giants.
This will be Purdy's first game missed of the 2026 NFL season after he missed nearly half of San Francisco's 2025 games with various ailments.
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Purdy is playing like one of the NFL's best quarterbacks through 10 games. He leads all QBs in success rate (57.9), yards per attempt (9.0) and passer rating (118.2). Purdy has completed 71% of his passes so far for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
He has led the 49ers to a 9-1 record, best in the NFC and the competitive NFC West, where the visiting Seahawks are on their tail.
Jones will be the one under center, however, for Sunday's big game. He has experience filling in for Purdy in San Francisco. The former first-round pick made eight starts in place of Mr. Irrelevant last season, leading S.F. to a 5-3 record and keeping the 49ers afloat long enough for them to make the postseason upon Purdy's return. In his 11 appearances, Jones completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards 13 TDs and six INTs.
He'll need to channel that 2025 energy for a meeting with Sam Darnold, who is making his return after missing two games due to quad/rib injuries, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, playing their first game at Levi's Stadium since their title triumph.
Jones and the 49ers kick off against Seattle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.