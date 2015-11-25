Brock Osweiler tops Week 11 Players of the Week

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt helped the Texans keep pace for first place in the AFC South in Sunday's 24-17 win over the New York Jets. A week after turning the Red Rifle into the Red Rider BB gun, the pass rusher had two sacks and five hits of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick despite being double-teamed on almost every snap. After Houston's defense looked impotent for the first quarter of the season, Watt and Co. are all of a sudden playing their best ball of the season.