Brock Osweiler tops Week 11 Players of the Week

If Brock Osweiler only remains in the lineup a few more games, he'll go back to the bench with some new hardware after earning AFC's Offensive Player of the Week in Week 11.
Osweiler led the Denver Broncos to a 17-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on the road in his first career start, throwing for two touchdowns and 250 yards on 20-of-27 passing with nary a turnover. The fourth-year quarterback has been waiting patiently for his opportunity and he certainly made the most of it on Sunday.
With Peyton Manning sidelined at least a few more weeks due to plantar fasciitis, Osweiler has an opportunity to stake a claim to the starting spot, especially if he could hand the New England Patriots their first defeat this weekend.
Here are the other winners from Week 11:
AFC
Texans defensive end J.J. Watt helped the Texans keep pace for first place in the AFC South in Sunday's 24-17 win over the New York Jets. A week after turning the Red Rifle into the Red Rider BB gun, the pass rusher had two sacks and five hits of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick despite being double-teamed on almost every snap. After Houston's defense looked impotent for the first quarter of the season, Watt and Co. are all of a sudden playing their best ball of the season.
Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt averaged 40.6 yards per punt on five attempts, with four being downed inside the 20-yard line Sunday in Kansas City's beatdown of the division-rival San Diego Chargers. It meant that Philip Rivers had to try and lead his team on long drives, which is part of the reason they only managed to score three points all game.
NFC
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw for a career-high five touchdowns and no interceptions in Carolina's 44-16 rout of the Washington Redskins. That meant five lucky fans were gifted footballs by the star quarterback. Newton continues to make his case for the league's Most Valuable Player award with the Panthers now a perfect 10-0.
Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been having a rough season in comparison to his usual standards, but on Sunday in Tampa's 45-17 win over the Eagles, David had two interceptions -- one which went for a touchdown in the game's final minutes. Tampa Bay could use more of that as they fight for a playoff spot at 5-5.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby was a perfect 5-of-5 kicking field goals in Green Bay's 30-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to pull even in the NFC North. All five of his field goals came from at least 40 yards out, with his final one being good from 52 yards.