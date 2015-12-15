Brock Osweiler to start Sunday for Broncos vs. Steelers

The Broncosannounced Tuesday that Osweiler will start Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition, the team said Peyton Manning is expected to practice Wednesday for the first time since he was benched against the Chiefs last month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot.
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak had not spoken with Osweiler and Peyton Manning before Monday's news conference, which is one of the reasons why a final decision on who would start wasn't made until Tuesday.
Although Osweiler is coming off his first loss as a starter, he was hardly the primary culprit in a game which featured no rushing attack, a bevy of dropped passes and Khalil Mack's five sacks versus an overwhelmed offensive line.
There's no reason for Kubiak to anoint a starter for the remainder of the season. This is a fluid situation, allowing him to play it week-to-week.
If Osweiler doesn't lead the team to victory in a tough matchup with the surging Steelers, Manning could be a realistic option to face AJ McCarron and the Bengals in Week 16.