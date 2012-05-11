Brock Osweiler shows Denver Broncos his new throwing motion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- He's a big, raw Denver Broncos quarterback with throwing issues who worked with UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone on his own time to fix flaws.
ATL: Draft fallout
John Elway wasn't afraid to make a move in the draft, leaving the team without a first-round pick. So who starts from this group of rookies? **More ...**
Sound familiar?
While Tim Tebow's messy mechanics needed tons of work, Brock Osweiler needs more tweaks than anything, and he worked this offseason with Mazzone, who was his offensive coordinator at Arizona State and also served as Tebow's throwing coach.
The Broncos' second-round draft pick took the field at Dove Valley for the first time Friday, participating in the team's three-day rookie minicamp.
Although his right elbow at times dropped below his shoulder and winged out a bit, the 6-foot-7 quarterback showed he's making plenty of progress in capitalizing on his superior size. Some of his throws were so quick, it looked like he was flicking the ball to his receivers.
"This is my first practice with this new throwing motion. I felt very comfortable with it," Osweiler said. "I felt more consistent with my accuracy. Where I was trying to put the ball, for the most part the ball ended up there. So I was very happy with it; now I've just got to keep building upon that."
At times, Osweiler reverted to his old habits, and quarterbacks coach Adam Gase let him know it.
"I think when we went there to Arizona State for a private workout, you could tell that he'd worked on his delivery," Fox said. "It used to be a little bit lower. Guys tweak stuff, whether it's golfers with golf swings or you know players with motions and whatnot. It's not radical. He needs to use his height advantage a little bit better with that higher delivery. He was an accurate passer. I think he became more accurate."
Osweiler's old throwing motion at times negated his height advantage over pass-rushers.
"I would say the main thing would be getting my elbow raised up. A lot of times in college, my elbow would drop below my shoulder, and when you do that, you lose velocity, you lose accuracy, you're less consistent with your throws," Osweiler said. "So, we basically made a huge point to bring that elbow up to a more traditional throwing motion and get it above my shoulder."
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press