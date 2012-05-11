 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brock Osweiler shows Denver Broncos his new throwing motion

Published: May 11, 2012 at 12:15 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- He's a big, raw Denver Broncos quarterback with throwing issues who worked with UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone on his own time to fix flaws.

ATL: Draft fallout

John Elway wasn't afraid to make a move in the draft, leaving the team without a first-round pick. So who starts from this group of rookies? **More ...**

Sound familiar?

While Tim Tebow's messy mechanics needed tons of work, Brock Osweiler needs more tweaks than anything, and he worked this offseason with Mazzone, who was his offensive coordinator at Arizona State and also served as Tebow's throwing coach.

The Broncos' second-round draft pick took the field at Dove Valley for the first time Friday, participating in the team's three-day rookie minicamp.

Although his right elbow at times dropped below his shoulder and winged out a bit, the 6-foot-7 quarterback showed he's making plenty of progress in capitalizing on his superior size. Some of his throws were so quick, it looked like he was flicking the ball to his receivers.

"This is my first practice with this new throwing motion. I felt very comfortable with it," Osweiler said. "I felt more consistent with my accuracy. Where I was trying to put the ball, for the most part the ball ended up there. So I was very happy with it; now I've just got to keep building upon that."

At times, Osweiler reverted to his old habits, and quarterbacks coach Adam Gase let him know it.

Broncos coach John Fox said Osweiler's work with Mazzone is paying off.

"I think when we went there to Arizona State for a private workout, you could tell that he'd worked on his delivery," Fox said. "It used to be a little bit lower. Guys tweak stuff, whether it's golfers with golf swings or you know players with motions and whatnot. It's not radical. He needs to use his height advantage a little bit better with that higher delivery. He was an accurate passer. I think he became more accurate."

Osweiler's old throwing motion at times negated his height advantage over pass-rushers.

"I would say the main thing would be getting my elbow raised up. A lot of times in college, my elbow would drop below my shoulder, and when you do that, you lose velocity, you lose accuracy, you're less consistent with your throws," Osweiler said. "So, we basically made a huge point to bring that elbow up to a more traditional throwing motion and get it above my shoulder."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Frisco, Texas as they're covering the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.
news

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston feels like he's 'due for a breakout' in 2024

After disappointing throughout his rookie year, Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston believes he has better days ahead -- especially in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's hiring as Los Angeles' head coach.
news

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys acquire players they're missing: 'We didn't do that this year'

Micah Parsons heard Jerry Jones' promises on Tuesday to go all in for 2024, and on Wednesday he admitted the Dallas Cowboys were a few players short in this season's championship pursuit.
news

2024 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: Quinyon Mitchell earning his way into CB1 conversation

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm highlight five stars from Wednesday and provide five takeaways from the all-star game.