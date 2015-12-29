Brock Osweiler keeps composure in Broncos' comeback win

While the Bengals (11-4) had clinched the AFC North the previous day when the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an upset defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati could have locked up a first-round bye -- and stayed in contention for the AFC's No. 1 overall seed -- with a victory. That loomed especially large given the potential timing of Dalton's recovery from a broken thumb on his throwing hand; a Bengals source said the hope is that Dalton will have his cast removed Tuesday and that he can return for the divisional round during the weekend of Jan. 16-17.