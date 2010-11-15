Brock arrested for DUI early Saturday, played vs. Cards

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Raheem Brock was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday morning, according to The Seattle Times.
The arrest, first reported by Seattle's KCPQ, was confirmed by the Washington State Patrol on Saturday.
Brock, 32, was stopped by police around 3 a.m. in Seattle. He was later released pending charges and played in the Seahawks' 36-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Brock, who has played in all nine games for the Seahawks this season and has three sacks, was signed by the team during the preseason after spending eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.