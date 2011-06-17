Brock arrested after allegedly skipping out on $27 tab

Former Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Raheem Brock was arrested Thursday night after allegedly walking out on a bill at a Philadelphia nightclub, police confirmed to NFL.com.
Brock was arrested outside the Copabanana for theft of services and resisting arrest.
Fox 29 News in Philadelphia reports, citing unnamed sources, that Brock was arrested after he engaged in a minor struggle with police when questioned about allegedly skipping out on a $27 bill.
A female server at the Copabanana told NFL.com that it was the behavior of a woman accompanying Brock that led the defensive end to leave without paying his bill.
"It wasn't even (Brock) that was the issue," the server said. "It was the female he was with, getting angry and wanting to leave.
"The female was mad (because) she wanted something that wasn't on the menu. So she went across the street and got something from another restaurant."
When a manager told her she couldn't bring food from another restaurant inside the Copabanana, the woman became further enraged and Brock and his friends were ultimately asked to leave.
"She got a little colorful and a little angry with me," the server said. "I told my manager that she refuses to wrap it up and refuses to (stop) eating."
The dispute over the bill was the result of Brock and his companion leaving without paying for their drinks. Brock and another friend had ordered food that was ready to be served, the waitress said, but it was removed from the bill when they agreed to leave the restaurant, leaving a $27 bar tab. When Brock left without paying, the restaurant called the police.
The 33-year-old Brock played four years at Temple University. He went on to spend eight seasons with the Colts before catching on with the Seahawks in 2010. Brock recorded nine sacks and one forced fumble as well as a pair of sacks in Seattle's two-game playoff run against the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears last season.
Brock is expected to be on the market once free agency begins this offseason.