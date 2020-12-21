Broadcast teams announced for NFL Week 16 Saturday tripleheader

NFL Network has set its broadcast teams for the Week 16 doubleheader on Saturday, December 26.

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, along with Lindsay Czarniak on the sidelines, will call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game at 1:00 PM ET from Detroit.

Joe Davis and Kurt Warner, along with Melissa Stark on the sidelines, will call the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at 8:15 PM ET from Las Vegas.

In addition to airing on NFL Network, each game will be available on local broadcast stations in the respective markets of the competing teams (WTSP in Tampa, WDIV in Detroit, WPLG in Miami and KSNV in Las Vegas).

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams' mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and available on SiriusXM and NFL Game Pass.

On Saturday, December 26, Amazon will EXCLUSIVELY stream the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game at 4:30 PM ET on Prime Video and Twitch. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton, along with Sherree Burruss on the sidelines, will call the game from Arizona. 49ers-Cardinals will also be broadcast on KNTV in San Francisco and KSAZ in Phoenix, as well as available to stream nationally on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

Week 16: Saturday, December 26