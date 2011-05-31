Britt's fantasy value hinges on Titans' QB situation

Britt showed what he can do when he caught 7 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' 37-19 victory over the Eagles in Week 7 last season. Unfortunately, Britt's play has been overshadowed by off-field headlines including his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl last October (he was not charged) and an alleged incident involving a police chase this spring. Beyond any possible disciplinary action for the latest incident (an issue that won't be visited until a labor agreement is reached), the off-field headlines are a red flag for fantasy owners.